Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 10,973 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.77 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

