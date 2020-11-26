Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 110 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DaVita were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2,124.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,263.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 306,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,846,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $109.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,590 shares of company stock worth $18,132,506 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

