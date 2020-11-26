Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,173 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chemed were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Chemed by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 58,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $471.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.38. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $528.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,246,895.00. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

