Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,634 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 510.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY opened at $151.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

