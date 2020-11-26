Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,583 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Celanese were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $138.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

