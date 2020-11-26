Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 361 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 129,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,452,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $297.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $298.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.47.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

