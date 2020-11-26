Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 623 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $270.09 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $299.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.04.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

