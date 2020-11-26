Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 721 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $157.87 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average is $171.90.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.