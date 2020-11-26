Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 819 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 42.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after buying an additional 314,429 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Royal Gold by 1,889.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $126.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

