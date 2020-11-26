Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) (LON:CRC) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Circle Property Plc (CRC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:CRC opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Thursday. Circle Property Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 236.80 ($3.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 million and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40.
About Circle Property Plc (CRC.L)
Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.