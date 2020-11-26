Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $83.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.35 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,406 shares of company stock worth $6,223,244. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 92.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.