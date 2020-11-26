ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ: CLIR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ClearSign Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 -$8.48 million -8.00 ClearSign Technologies Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 25.83

ClearSign Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies N/A -77.84% -63.93% ClearSign Technologies Competitors 12.29% -86.20% 5.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ClearSign Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearSign Technologies Competitors 171 767 1339 39 2.54

ClearSign Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 0.38%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearSign Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearSign Technologies competitors beat ClearSign Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

