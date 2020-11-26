CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Insider Sells £990,042.30 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total value of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60).

Shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) stock opened at GBX 413.93 ($5.41) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. CMC Markets plc has a 52 week low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.50 ($5.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 291 ($3.80).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

