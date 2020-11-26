CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.79 on Monday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

