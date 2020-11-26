CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer Sells 36,780 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $790,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.36.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
