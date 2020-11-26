CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Holdings Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of CEO opened at $124.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. CNOOC Limited has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

