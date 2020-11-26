CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CNOOC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.
CNOOC stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. CNOOC has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $181.13.
CNOOC Company Profile
CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.
