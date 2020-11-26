CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CNOOC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

CNOOC stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. CNOOC has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $181.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

