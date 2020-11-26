Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) versus Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Critical Review

Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) and Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Coil Tubing Technology alerts:

83.4% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Newpark Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A Newpark Resources -14.37% -9.36% -5.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Newpark Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newpark Resources $820.12 million 0.19 -$12.95 million $0.08 21.38

Coil Tubing Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newpark Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coil Tubing Technology and Newpark Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Newpark Resources 0 2 0 1 2.67

Newpark Resources has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Newpark Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newpark Resources is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of -25.31, indicating that its stock price is 2,631% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newpark Resources has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newpark Resources beats Coil Tubing Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coil Tubing Technology Company Profile

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc. supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rental, construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction industries in North America and Europe. This segment also provides access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, fluids and spill containment, erosion control, and site restoration services. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Coil Tubing Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coil Tubing Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.