Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Colfax’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth $1,098,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 19.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Colfax by 7.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth $2,555,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.