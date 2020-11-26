Colliers Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zscaler in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

ZS opened at $146.94 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,558,839 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

