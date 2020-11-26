ColossusXT (COLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $471.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,499,771,890 coins and its circulating supply is 12,458,730,063 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.