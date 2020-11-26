Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $5.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

CYH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $39,778,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,500,003 shares of company stock valued at $80,423,130 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 292,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 42.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $8.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.08. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

