Comparing Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) & JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JBG SMITH Properties and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Americold Realty Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $39.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 2.87% 0.52% 0.29% Americold Realty Trust 4.58% 4.42% 2.00%

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. JBG SMITH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Americold Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 6.58 $65.57 million $1.61 19.98 Americold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 3.88 $48.16 million $1.17 28.88

JBG SMITH Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

