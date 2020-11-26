Comparing MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get MannKind alerts:

This table compares MannKind and Celsion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind -71.92% N/A -47.24% Celsion -4,315.00% -104.32% -47.65%

31.0% of MannKind shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Celsion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of MannKind shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Celsion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MannKind and Celsion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $63.04 million 10.88 -$51.90 million ($0.27) -10.93 Celsion $500,000.00 39.66 -$16.85 million ($0.91) -0.58

Celsion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MannKind. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MannKind and Celsion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 0 5 0 3.00 Celsion 0 2 0 0 2.00

MannKind presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Celsion has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 654.72%. Given Celsion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celsion is more favorable than MannKind.

Volatility and Risk

MannKind has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsion has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MannKind beats Celsion on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for the development and commercialization of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.