Comparing Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Tidewater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.99 $930.23 million $5.09 4.56 Tidewater $486.55 million 0.88 -$141.74 million ($2.39) -4.40

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. Tidewater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwegian Cruise Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Norwegian Cruise Line and Tidewater, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 1 0 2 0 2.33 Tidewater 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.23%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Tidewater.

Volatility and Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tidewater has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Tidewater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44% Tidewater -50.98% -7.06% -4.46%

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Tidewater on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling tug supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats, utility vessels, and offshore tugs to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of December 31, 2019, it owned or chartered 217 vessels. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.