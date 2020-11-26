ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Cut to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON GLO opened at GBX 195.75 ($2.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96. ContourGlobal plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 194.77. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.11 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

