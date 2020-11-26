Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.45

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 375057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

