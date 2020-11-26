Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.45

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 375057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.