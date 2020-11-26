Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 49,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 144,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

