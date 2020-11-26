Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Purchases $35,564.43 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,564.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CORT opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $11,290,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 869,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 371,270 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 155.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 236,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 149.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 352,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.