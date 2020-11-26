Cormark Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ERO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.13.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.28. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

