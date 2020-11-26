Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSOD. Bank of America cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.96, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

