Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Buys $6,200,000.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Johannes P. Huth purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

