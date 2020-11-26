Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €65.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €48.36 ($56.89).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €46.97 ($55.26) on Tuesday. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €46.99 ($55.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.51.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

