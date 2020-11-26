Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Santander

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $220.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 113.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.