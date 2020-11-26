Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Neutral

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BZUN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 123.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

