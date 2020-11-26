Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Neutral

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BZUN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.58.
Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 123.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
