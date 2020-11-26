Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.06.

Shares of K opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

