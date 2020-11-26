Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $548,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,552,000 after acquiring an additional 151,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.