Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.22.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

