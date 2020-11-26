Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) to Neutral

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SDPNF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.18.
About Sime Darby Plantation Berhad
