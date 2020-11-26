Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) to Neutral

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SDPNF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Get Sime Darby Plantation Berhad alerts:

About Sime Darby Plantation Berhad

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad operates as an integrated plantation company in Malaysian and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel (PK); processing and sale of rubber and sugarcane; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.