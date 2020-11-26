Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.