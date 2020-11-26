Critical Analysis: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) versus Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.03 billion 9.34 $219.62 million $5.04 19.57 Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A $0.50 36.18

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 18.14% 5.22% 2.70% Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 5 11 0 2.69 Broadstone Net Lease 0 0 7 0 3.00

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $103.69, indicating a potential upside of 5.14%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Broadstone Net Lease on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 58,051 apartment homes in 171 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of June 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 632 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

