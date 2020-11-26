Critical Review: Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) versus Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) and Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaia and Seven Arts Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $53.98 million 3.68 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -10.46 Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seven Arts Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Gaia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaia and Seven Arts Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia -22.13% -19.15% -12.39% Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaia and Seven Arts Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaia presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.27%. Given Gaia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Gaia has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gaia beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television. It owns interests in approximately 39 completed motion pictures. In addition, the company licenses distribution rights in its motion pictures; produces and distributes recorded music; and operates a film production and post-production facility in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Seven Arts Pictures, Plc and changed its name to Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

