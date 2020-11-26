Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCRN. Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.97.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $9.32 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $350.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

