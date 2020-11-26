Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.36 million during the quarter.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. It provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

