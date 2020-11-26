D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.81

D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Thursday. D4t4 Solutions Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.10 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

