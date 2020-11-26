Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €60.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.76 ($62.08).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €57.41 ($67.54) on Monday. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €55.96 ($65.84). The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1,998.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

