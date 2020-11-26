Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $68.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.31 and a beta of 1.53. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
