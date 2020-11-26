Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $68.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.31 and a beta of 1.53. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

