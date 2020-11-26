Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $132.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $104.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DRI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE:DRI opened at $110.58 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 127.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 165,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,715 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

