Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Major Shareholder Sells $3,154,371.32 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,115.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

