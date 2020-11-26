David A. Vort Sells 5,000 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total transaction of $1,155,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,041.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $223.36 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $274.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94 and a beta of 1.78.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

